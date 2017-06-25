Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/25/2017 7:51 PM

"I love them!" suburbanite says of marchers in Chicago's Pride Parade

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Friends who met as students at Illinois State University attended Sunday's Pride Parade. They are, from left, Alexandra Yamane of Chicago, Liv Richardson of Libertyville, Clay Satherlie of Glenview, and Ashley Wilson of Schaumburg.

    Friends who met as students at Illinois State University attended Sunday's Pride Parade. They are, from left, Alexandra Yamane of Chicago, Liv Richardson of Libertyville, Clay Satherlie of Glenview, and Ashley Wilson of Schaumburg.
    courtesy of Marilee Feldman

  • An estimated 1 million people attended Chicago's Pride Parade on Sunday.

    An estimated 1 million people attended Chicago's Pride Parade on Sunday.
    courtesy of Marilee Feldman

  • play this video subpride

    Video: subpride

 
By Marilee Feldman
Daily Herald correspondent

Four friends from the city and suburbs who met while attending Illinois State University made the trek to participate in Sunday's Pride Parade in Chicago.

One big reason they attended the parade was to support friend Liv Richardson of Libertyville, who came out as bisexual in March.

"I am here to support my friends, no matter who they are," said Ashley Wilson of Schaumburg. "I love them!"

"I wanted to celebrate my sexuality comfortably with others who feel the same way," said Alex Yamane of Chicago.

And for Clay Satherlie of Glenview, it was about "celebrating who I am and my sexuality."

An estimated 1 million people viewed the 48th annual celebration -- a parade that wound its way for 21 blocks in the Lakeview and Uptown neighborhoods, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The parade's grand marshal was Lea DeLaria, an Illinois native and star of the "Orange is the New Black" Netflix show.

"I've been to Gay Pride (events) all over the world, from Tel Aviv to San Paolo to Chicago," she told ABC 7, "and the Chicago Pride is so much fun."

The parade featured 150 brightly decorated floats and nearly 6,000 marchers, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

"It's more important than ever, this march, to reassert our common values," he told ABC 7, "but we continue to battle to make sure that the voices that are on the periphery are brought in to the American family, the Chicago family."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account