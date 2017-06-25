Images: Suburban Chicago's Got Talent top 20 finalists

The top 20 finalists of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent performed Sunday night at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg.
The duo Meg and Mike of Arlington Heights perform during Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition on Sunday at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. The top 20 finalists performed in hopes of winning a grand prize that includes the opportunity to open for a national act at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Adem Dalipi of Belvidere sings as he plays guitar
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Kayla Seeber of Poplar Grove sings
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Clare Collins of Winfield sings
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Charles Pansino of Bartlett sings
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Tom and Olivia of Aurora entertain using a guitar and a piano
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The Dynasty of Naperville dances
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Cassandra Henwood of Elgin sings
'Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
'Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Ken Markovic of Darien plays guitar and sings the original song "Emily"
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Monk 9 of Oak Lawn performs
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lucky of Arlington Heights sings
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Craig Frank of Crystal Lake sings as he plays guitar
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Marina Alyse of sings Lake in the Hills
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The band Last One Standing of Ingleside opens the night
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Host Rob Pileckis leads the festivities
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The crowd cheers
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Judge Barb Vitello discusses an act
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Host Rob Pileckis interviews Ken Markovic of Darien
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Adrian Guzik of Berwyn drums
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
LoneSome Cliff of Chicago sings a tune
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Aimee Bushby of Elmwood Park sings
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lorenzo Esposito of Lisle plays guitar and sings
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The Annie Young Gospel Blues Band performs
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The duo Meg and Mike perform
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Garrett Ryan of West Dundee sings
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer