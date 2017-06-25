Breaking News Bar
 
Hearing continues on Barrington townhouse plan

Daily Herald report

Barrington's advisory plan commission will continue a public hearing for a developer's proposal to build 65 townhouses. The hearing is to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Barrington village hall board room, on the second floor at 200 S. Hough St. M/I Homes wants to construct the 65-unit complex on 11 acres previously used for "country offices" at The Grove. If built, the multifamily development would be at the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue near Motor Werks and the Barrington Middle School-Prairie Campus. Two small parks would be part of the tentatively named Brentwood subdivision. Several residents objected to the plan when the hearing started June 13.

