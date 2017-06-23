Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2017 9:22 PM

Wauconda Fest runs through Sunday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • 13-year-old Sarah Discher and 10-year-old Tyler Jacobs, both of Wauconda ride the Sizzler during Wauconda Fest on Friday in Cook Park.

      13-year-old Sarah Discher and 10-year-old Tyler Jacobs, both of Wauconda ride the Sizzler during Wauconda Fest on Friday in Cook Park.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Festivalgoers participate in a line dancing class during Wauconda Fest on Friday in Cook Park.

      Festivalgoers participate in a line dancing class during Wauconda Fest on Friday in Cook Park.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

People packed Cook Park on Friday evening for Wauconda Fest 2017.

The fest, which runs through Sunday, featured food, beer, carnival rides, music, bingo and much more.

Highlights for Saturday include a kickball tournament at 10 a.m., water fights from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and bingo from 4 to 10 p.m. Music acts include Midwest Dueling Pianos at 5 p.m., Mike & Joe at 7 p.m. and ARRA at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's lineup features a car show at 11 a.m., a parent/teen bags tournament at 2:30 p.m. and more bands in the evening. The fest closes at 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit waucondaparks.org/wauconda-fest/.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account