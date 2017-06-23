Wauconda Fest runs through Sunday

People packed Cook Park on Friday evening for Wauconda Fest 2017.

The fest, which runs through Sunday, featured food, beer, carnival rides, music, bingo and much more.

Highlights for Saturday include a kickball tournament at 10 a.m., water fights from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and bingo from 4 to 10 p.m. Music acts include Midwest Dueling Pianos at 5 p.m., Mike & Joe at 7 p.m. and ARRA at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday's lineup features a car show at 11 a.m., a parent/teen bags tournament at 2:30 p.m. and more bands in the evening. The fest closes at 9 p.m. Sunday.

For more information visit waucondaparks.org/wauconda-fest/.