Person found at arboretum apparently died from carbon monoxide poisoning

The death of a person found inside a burned-out vehicle Wednesday at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle is consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Friday.

The identify of the deceased is pending further examination, the DuPage County coroner's office said in a news release.

An arboretum visitor reported the burning vehicle at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived 13 minutes later to find the vehicle fully involved in flames in a remote parking area on the far east side of the arboretum's 17,000-acre grounds.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 10 minutes and found the badly burned body inside the vehicle immediately after the fire was extinguished.

The DuPage County fire task force is investigating as is the DuPage sheriff's office.