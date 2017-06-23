Breaking News Bar
 
Authorities apprehend fugitive wanted for six years

  • Jaime Herrera of McHenry, 2017

Daily Herald report

A fugitive who was wanted for offenses dating back six years was taken into custody Thursday at his house in McHenry.

Jaime Herrera, 57, of the 2500 block of Kenilworth Avenue, was apprehended without issue as he was getting out of a vehicle in his driveway, according to the Lake County Sheriff's office.

Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team and U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force had obtained information indicating Herrera was near his residence, according to sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli.

Herrera had an active Lake County arrest warrant for felony theft regarding a Fox Lake police investigation. The warrant was issued this month and had a $250,000 bond, Covelli said.

Herrera also had failure to appear Lake County arrest warrants issued in July and August 2010 for deceptive practices, with $50,000 and $15,000 bonds respectively, he added.

Additionally, Herrera had an active Porter County, Indiana, arrest warrant issued in September 2015 for felony theft, according to Covelli.

Herrera is held in the Lake County jail. A court date has been set for June 30.

