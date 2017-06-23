2 accused of trying to sell pancake mix to Elgin cops in drug deal

Two Elgin men were arrested after police said they tried to sell pancake mix during a drug deal with undercover officers.

Rafael Osorio Jr., 18, of the 600 block of Hampton Circle, was charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of unlawful possession of a look-alike substance with intent to deliver, according to an Elgin Police Facebook post Friday and Kane County court records.

Jaime Anselmo, 19, of the 300 block of Ann Street, was charged with one count each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a look-alike substance with intent to deliver, police said.

They were arrested just before 5 p.m. Monday after a monthslong investigation into drug trafficking.

Osorio is charged with cocaine to undercover officers on Feb. 7, 10, and 27, according to court records.

The fourth time, he met police with Anselmo and the two had a box of pancake mix wrapped to look like a large quantity of drugs, police said.

The final deal took place at Wing Park on the city's near west side, according to court records.

"This complex case involved a mix of many divisions within (the) Elgin (police department), which is always a recipe for success," Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in the post.

Osorio was being held on $200,000 bail at Kane County jail, and he is next due in court on June 30. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Anselmo's bail was set at $20,000. He also is due in court on June 30 and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

• Daily Herald staff writer Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report.