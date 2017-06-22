Breaking News Bar
 
Former Gilberts official dies after Elgin crash

  • William "Bill" Linden, 64, of Gilberts died Monday, a week after a car crash in Elgin.

Longtime Gilberts resident William "Bill" Linden, a former chairman of the village's zoning board of appeals, died Monday from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Elgin.

The crash took place just before 5 a.m. June 12 at Randall Road and Route 72, when the 64-year-old Linden was on his way to work in East Dundee, his son, Josh, said.

Linden was transferred from Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin to the trauma unit Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died Monday afternoon.

Elgin police are investigating the crash. Both drivers said they had the right of way, and there are no cameras or witnesses, Deputy Chief Bill Wolf said. The other driver, a 26-year-old man from Carpentersville, was treated at the scene.

Linden suffered a broken pelvis and sternum, then had internal bleeding and eventually his heart stopped, his son said.

"At first we thought he was going to be OK," he said. "Then it was just one thing after another."

Bill Linden lived in Gilberts since 1982, and had been working at a gas station about five years while phasing out his Linden Typography business in Gilberts, his son said.

"He was just a super nice guy that everybody loved. All of our friends and family ... I don't know too many people who didn't like him," Josh Linden said.

Village President Rick Zirk said Linden served on the zoning board of appeals since the 1990s until it was combined with the planning commission in 2012. Linden declined to be appointed to the new board, saying it was time for others to take his place, Zirk said. "He was just a decent person."

Linden is also survived by his wife, Kathy; son Jason Linden of Streamwood; and daughters Heather Elipas of Maple Park and Karen Danca of Sleepy Hollow.

The family will hold a celebration of his life from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 1 at the Eagles Club, 325 Raymond Drive, Gilberts.

