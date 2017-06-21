Race in memory of Bartlett H.S. grad June 25

A 5K Fun Run/Walk in memory of Hanover Park resident and Bartlett High School graduate Michael Coleman, who was killed in a car crash in December 2011 at age 19, will be Sunday, June 25, in Hanover Park.

The event will be at 1752 Maple Ave., with parking available on Walnut Street or Maple Avenue.

Opening remarks are set for 9 to 9:15 a.m. and the race will begin at 10 a.m.

A $20 donation to the event's Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/coleman-fun-run-2017 is asked to cover costs, with the remainder going to a scholarship fund.

Snacks will be provided at the conclusion of the race and water will be available during and after the race.