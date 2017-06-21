Breaking News Bar
 
Lisle man charged in stabbing during traffic confrontation

  • Lloyd M. Rose

A 29-year-old Lisle man is accused of stabbing another driver multiple times Tuesday night during a traffic confrontation in Lisle.

Lloyd M. Rose, of the 1000 block of Division Street, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery in connection with the stabbing that left a 28-year-old Naperville man hospitalized.

Lisle police say they responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a parking lot on the 5000 block of Main Street for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers found the victim and provided first aid until paramedics arrived to take him to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The victim told police he was in a vehicle with his fiancee traveling east on Ogden Avenue in Naperville when he and another driver became involved in a dispute.

The confrontation continued along Ogden into Lisle until both vehicles exited the eastbound ramp toward Route 53, police said, and when they stopped at the Route 53 traffic signal, both men got out of their vehicles and began striking each other.

Rose is accused of making punching motions into the victim's chest and abdomen while holding a 3.5-inch folding knife equipped with a 2.5-inch blade, police said.

Both men returned to their vehicles after the fight, and the victim started driving south on Route 53. At that point, he began experiencing severe pain in his torso and had difficulty breathing. He eventually pulled into a parking lot and realized he had been stabbed multiple times.

Once he arrived at hospital, the victim was taken directly into surgery. He had been stabbed about 10 times and suffered a punctured lung, police said.

Police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said they obtained information on the suspect's vehicle that allowed them to begin searching for him, and Rose voluntarily came to the police department with his girlfriend and family members.

