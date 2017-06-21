Former Elgin state Rep. Keith Farnham dies in prison at age 69

Keith Farnham, the former state representative from Elgin serving an eight-year federal term for child pornography, has died in prison. He was 69.

Farnham died Sunday, June 18, a prison official confirmed Wednesday.

Farnham had been in jail for about two years, having entered the federal jail in Butner, North Carolina, in May 2015.

At his March 2015 sentencing, his attorney, Terry Ekl, asked for leniency, saying Farnham was only expected to live a few more months. At the time, Farnham was in hospice care for pulmonary fibrosis lung disease and bladder cancer. He arrived in court in a wheelchair, using oxygen tubes to help him breath.

Two weeks ago, Ekl received a letter from Farnham, thanking him for all he did for him.

"He must have known the end was near," Ekl said. "He held on much longer than we thought he would."

Ekl said Farnham led a double life, one as a likable state representative who promised to serve his constituents and protect children, and the other as a troubled, sick man with a dark secret.

"If Farnham walked into your office, you'd say, 'Nicest guy in the world.' He seemed like a great guy. As a politician, he was genuinely well liked by people. And yet he had this horrible addiction that was out of control," Ekl said. "This guy was like two different people. You never know about people until you delve into their personal lives. The biggest take-away from Farnham's (story) is that you just don't know."

Farnham began his career as a commercial painter and was first elected to the Illinois House in 2008. Days after federal agents searched his office and home, Farnham resigned in March 2014 citing "serious health issues." A month later was charged with possessing child pornography. Federal prosecutors said he had 2,765 images of children engaged in sex acts on his state-owned computer, and that some were violent acts with children as young as 2 or 3.

At his sentencing, Farnham apologized to his victims.

"I brought this upon them and for that I am truly sorry," he said. "I don't pray for forgiveness for the consequences, but I do pray for forgiveness for the acts."

His arrest stunned those who knew him in the Elgin community.

A rank-and-file Democrat, Farnham had perfect attendance to 2014 legislative sessions until the day he resigned.

After he resigned, Farnham was replaced in the legislature by former Elgin City Council member Anna Moeller. Moeller could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The state revoked Farnham's $1,200 monthly pension. In 2016, two children who were in the pornographic videos he shared online filed a lawsuit against him.