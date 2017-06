Body found inside burning car at Morton Arboretum

hello

A Morton Arboretum ranger blocks traffic on the east side of the outdoor museum Wednesday as sheriff's deputies investigate the discovery of a body in a burning car. Mark Black | Staff Photographer

A body was discovered Wednesday afternoon inside a burning vehicle in a remote parking area of the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, DuPage County sheriff's officials said.

Authorities said the investigation is in its early stages and no other information is available. They would not speculate on whether foul play is involved.

Roads and walking paths are closed in portions of the arboretum's east side as a result of the investigation.