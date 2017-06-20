No charges yet in Arlington Heights chain saw attack

A 28-year-old suburban man remained hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a major cut in a chain saw attack in Arlington Heights a day before, police said.

The alleged attacker, a 39-year-old man who knew the victim, remains in custody, but authorities have not filed charges, Cmdr. Nathan Hayes said Tuesday morning. Detectives have not been able to speak with the hospitalized man while he receives treatment, Hayes said.

The bizarre incident started about 1 p.m. Monday in the parking lot outside 559 W. Golf Road. The 39-year-old rammed his car into a car occupied by the victim and his girlfriend.

Witnesses told ABC 7 the man wielding a chain saw then jumped out of the vehicle and attacked the 28-year-old man. Bloody clothes and a chain saw were laying on the ground at the crime scene.

The victim underwent surgery Monday afternoon at Northwest Community Hospital. Police did not release the status of the man's condition.

Hayes reiterated Tuesday that the attack was not random.

"It has to do with a domestic situation," he said.

The police department is not releasing the identity of the men until charges are filed.