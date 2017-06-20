Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/20/2017 1:33 PM

No charges yet in Arlington Heights chain saw attack

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Man hurt in chain saw attack

    Video: Man hurt in chain saw attack

  • Arlington Heights police prepare to gather evidence after a domestic case turned violent in Arlington Heights on Monday.

      Arlington Heights police prepare to gather evidence after a domestic case turned violent in Arlington Heights on Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights police gather evidence -- bloody clothes and a chain saw after a domestic case turned violent in Arlington Heights on Monday.

      Arlington Heights police gather evidence -- bloody clothes and a chain saw after a domestic case turned violent in Arlington Heights on Monday.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The suspect in a domestic case rammed his car into the victim's car in order to stop him, then attacked with a chain saw, Arlington Heights police and witnesses say.

      The suspect in a domestic case rammed his car into the victim's car in order to stop him, then attacked with a chain saw, Arlington Heights police and witnesses say.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A 28-year-old suburban man remained hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a major cut in a chain saw attack in Arlington Heights a day before, police said.

The alleged attacker, a 39-year-old man who knew the victim, remains in custody, but authorities have not filed charges, Cmdr. Nathan Hayes said Tuesday morning. Detectives have not been able to speak with the hospitalized man while he receives treatment, Hayes said.

The bizarre incident started about 1 p.m. Monday in the parking lot outside 559 W. Golf Road. The 39-year-old rammed his car into a car occupied by the victim and his girlfriend.

Witnesses told ABC 7 the man wielding a chain saw then jumped out of the vehicle and attacked the 28-year-old man. Bloody clothes and a chain saw were laying on the ground at the crime scene.

The victim underwent surgery Monday afternoon at Northwest Community Hospital. Police did not release the status of the man's condition.

Hayes reiterated Tuesday that the attack was not random.

"It has to do with a domestic situation," he said.

The police department is not releasing the identity of the men until charges are filed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account