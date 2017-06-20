Chicago man sentenced for 4th DUI

A Chicago man charged with his fourth DUI after his car jumped a median in the vicinity of South Park Avenue and Library Lane in Streamwood last December, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Hilario Orozco, 32, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI last month and was sentenced Monday, according to court records. Orozco, who received credit for 183 days in custody, was also ordered to pay $634 in fines.

On Dec. 18, 2016, Orozco's vehicle jumped the median and struck a light pole that fell onto another vehicle, according to prosecutors. No one was injured in the accident. Orozco was on probation for his third DUI when he was arrested, prosecutors said.

Orozco was also found guilty of driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to court records.