updated: 6/20/2017 10:05 AM

Police seek help to ID body found in Crystal Lake pond

Sara Hooker
 
 

The body of a Hispanic man was discovered in a Crystal Lake retention pond Monday and authorities are seeking the public's help determining his identity.

Police were called to the retention pond, on the 4400 block of Northwest Highway, just before noon.

An autopsy has yet to be performed, officials from the McHenry County coroner's office said Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, and was about 5 feet, nine inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He had short, black hair and had several tattoos. He was wearing tan cargo shorts and gray boat shoes with no shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620.

Anonymous tips can be sent as well by texting CLPDTIP and the information to 847411.

