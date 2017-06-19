Longtime Buffalo Grove trustee steps down

After 15 years on the Buffalo Grove village board, Trustee Steven Trilling is stepping down.

The board's senior trustee, Jeffrey Berman, made the announcement at Monday's village board meeting, where the board passed a proclamation honoring him for his service to the community.

Trilling, who will be leaving the board in July, said he and his wife, Lilia, are about to move to Northbrook.

"The bottom line was my wife and I had been looking to downsize. One of the things I have advocated in the past being on the board is we need housing that people our age -- 50s, 60s -- can move into."

He said he and his wife had been keeping their eyes out for different condos and found one that met their needs. Unfortunately for the 33-year Buffalo Grove resident, it was outside the community.

He said he stumbled into the opportunity while helping a friend's daughter look at another unit. Trilling, an engineer, was inspecting the structure.

Trilling was appointed to the Appearance Commission in 1993. After serving for two years, he was appointed to the Plan Commission, where served for seven years. He was first elected to the board in 2002.

During his tenure, he served as liaison to the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, the Buffalo Grove Days Committee, the Farmers Market Commission and the Commission for Residents With Disabilities.

Berman praised Trilling, saying, "I think I can say without hesitation that, having served with Steve for about 15 years, that he has done so with class, distinction and honor. It has been a privilege to work with you, and you will certainly be missed."

After the proclamation was read, Trilling said he had no prepared comments.

"I wanted just to go out into the sunset," he said, adding, to the crowd's laughter, that he has favored "limiting long-winded proclamations."

"It has been a very rewarding experience, serving the village. I have encouraged all of our residents to participate in some fashion in the village," he said. "There are so many people in our village that contribute in so many ways, and hopefully I have been in some way a good advocate for those people to continue to serve, hopefully in some way an inspiration for those people to continue to serve. I have tried to be a good listener along the way and tried to make good decisions on behalf of the village."