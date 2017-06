Fire damages Bartlett house

A house on the 5N300 block of Martingale Drive remained habitable after a fire Sunday afternoon. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

Damage was estimated at $50,000, but a Bartlett family was able to return to their house on the 5N300 block of Martingale Drive after a fire Sunday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire, which was reported as smoke coming from the roof at 4:58 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and declared the fire under control at 5:11 p.m.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.