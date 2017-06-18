Breaking News Bar
 
One person flown to hospital after Batavia rollover crash

Three people were injured Sunday in a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Batavia, officials said.

Authorities responded before 4 p.m. to the intersection of Randall Road and Wilson Street to find an overturned SUV in a ditch in front of a Wendy's restaurant, said Battalion Chief Shawn Stephens of the Batavia Fire Department. The vehicle was carrying its driver and one passenger.

The second vehicle involved, which contained only the driver, was still on the roadway, he said. Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital, Stephens said, and two others were taken by ambulance to Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva. All three sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, he said, though their conditions Sunday night were unknown.

