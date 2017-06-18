Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/18/2017 5:05 PM

Lego displays awe onlookers at 10th Brickworld expo in Schaumburg

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Mike Schmidt of Cincinnati wears his gambler-style western hat, made entirely from Lego bricks, on Sunday, at the 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center. He has made at least a dozen different hats from Legos.

      Mike Schmidt of Cincinnati wears his gambler-style western hat, made entirely from Lego bricks, on Sunday, at the 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center. He has made at least a dozen different hats from Legos.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Sawyer Niedfeldt, 6, looks closely at The Great Ball Contraption, a huge Rube Goldberg machine that will move about 50,000 small Lego soccer balls during the weekend at the 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center. Sawyer was with his dad, Matt Niedfeldt of Skokie, getting ideas for his July birthday.

      Sawyer Niedfeldt, 6, looks closely at The Great Ball Contraption, a huge Rube Goldberg machine that will move about 50,000 small Lego soccer balls during the weekend at the 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center. Sawyer was with his dad, Matt Niedfeldt of Skokie, getting ideas for his July birthday.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A train follows its track around the corner on a Wisconsin LEGO Users Group setup Sunday, at the 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center.

      A train follows its track around the corner on a Wisconsin LEGO Users Group setup Sunday, at the 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

A record-breaking field of more than 1,000 builders packed the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center all weekend for the 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition.

Organizers expected as many as 10,000 Lego fans to attend the event, which featured hundreds of remarkable displays highlighting Lego-building skills.

This year's theme was "Lights, Camera, Action," and among the highlights was a "Game of Thrones" creation assembled by several builders. Other displays were based on films, television shows and video games, and there were small-scale versions of famous landmarks, such as the Magnificent Mile, Wrigley Building, Burj Khalifa and the Golden Gate Bridge.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account