Lego displays awe onlookers at 10th Brickworld expo in Schaumburg

A record-breaking field of more than 1,000 builders packed the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center all weekend for the 10th annual Brickworld Chicago LEGO Exposition.

Organizers expected as many as 10,000 Lego fans to attend the event, which featured hundreds of remarkable displays highlighting Lego-building skills.

This year's theme was "Lights, Camera, Action," and among the highlights was a "Game of Thrones" creation assembled by several builders. Other displays were based on films, television shows and video games, and there were small-scale versions of famous landmarks, such as the Magnificent Mile, Wrigley Building, Burj Khalifa and the Golden Gate Bridge.