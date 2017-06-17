Music, food, contests also part of Art on the Fox in Algonquin

hello

The Algonquin Public Arts Commission's 10th annual Art on the Fox juried art show opened Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, in Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St. Admission is free.

Cary artist Vasili Zentefis was relying on oil paintings of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, which covered much of his booth, to draw attention to his space.

"I've had White Sox fans say 'Great looking dart boards,'" he laughed.

The event includes an assortment of food vendors, art demonstrations, musical entertainment, and activities for families and children. There's a McHenry County College Student Art Exhibit and people can vote on their favorite ceramic entry in the "Sailboats of Art on the Fox" contest.

On Sunday, South Elgin artist Bret Elsenbroek will showcase his oils, sootwork and fumage art at 11 a.m. At noon, there will be live music by Michael Herndon. Guitarist Merv Collins of Fingers & Strings will perform at 1 p.m., local author Peter Atterberg will offer a reading at 2 p.m. and folk singer and songwriter Mary Lai will perform at 3 and 4 p.m. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., watch pottery wheel demonstrations.

More information is at www.artonthefox.com or www.facebook.com/artonthefox/.