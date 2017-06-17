Elk Grove's Hometown Parade draws a crowd

hello

Elk Grove Village held its annual Hometown Parade early Saturday afternoon, completing all the pageantry and fun well before the rain moved in.

This year's theme was Storybook Land, where tales such as "Alice in Wonderland," "Pinocchio," "Beauty and the Beast," "Charlotte's Web" and "Harry Potter" came to life.

Returning favorites included the Elk Grove High School Grenadiers Marching Band, Chuck A Roo & the Fabulous Memories, Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps, Pioneer Drum & Bugle Corps and New Generation Fancy Drill Team. The grand marshal was recently retired police chief Steve Schmidt.

The parade down Elk Grove Boulevard ended at RotaryFest in Lions Park, 150 Lions Drive, where the big festival continues through Sunday.

Festival hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and parking is available at Elk Grove High School and in church lots at Queen of Rosary and Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit. Festival information is at www.elkgroverotaryfest.com.