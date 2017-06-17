Breaking News Bar
 
Elk Grove's Hometown Parade draws a crowd

  • Dancers from the Dance For Me Performing Arts Center in Elk Grove Village perform Saturday in the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Bill Barlow is St. Nicholas from the St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Elk Grove Village, parading in the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Melvin The Wacky Wheeler and his assistant, Lilah, pass the time juggling before the parade with the Blues Brothers at the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Emma Larson, left, and Luv Seamon are the Jolly Giants of Madison, Wisconsin, getting lined up for the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Members of the Krazy Clown Klub entertain during the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Emma Larson, one of the Jolly Giants of Madison, Wisconsin, holds up her parade number before stepping off for the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Tommy Hawk entertains the crowd with the Kilties of Racine, Wisconsin, marching in the foreground in the Elk Grove Village Hometown Parade Saturday.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Elk Grove Village held its annual Hometown Parade early Saturday afternoon, completing all the pageantry and fun well before the rain moved in.

This year's theme was Storybook Land, where tales such as "Alice in Wonderland," "Pinocchio," "Beauty and the Beast," "Charlotte's Web" and "Harry Potter" came to life.

Returning favorites included the Elk Grove High School Grenadiers Marching Band, Chuck A Roo & the Fabulous Memories, Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps, Pioneer Drum & Bugle Corps and New Generation Fancy Drill Team. The grand marshal was recently retired police chief Steve Schmidt.

The parade down Elk Grove Boulevard ended at RotaryFest in Lions Park, 150 Lions Drive, where the big festival continues through Sunday.

Festival hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and parking is available at Elk Grove High School and in church lots at Queen of Rosary and Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit. Festival information is at www.elkgroverotaryfest.com.

