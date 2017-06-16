Second man charged in McHenry County slaying, burglary

hello

A second man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man shot in his home in unincorporated McHenry County, authorities said.

Charles A. Campo, 31, of McHenry is being held on $5 million bond after being charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary in connection with the May 27 murder of Donald Jouravleff, according to a McHenry County Sheriff's news release on Friday.

Jouravleff was shot at about 1 a.m. in his home on the 1800 block of W. Davis Avenue, near McHenry. He died later that day at Centegra McHenry Medical Center.

Jared J. Fox, 25, of Wonder Lake was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, home invasion and residential burglary. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

A witness told police that two men entered the home, shot Jouravleff and stole his money.

They were described as a short, white man wearing dark clothing and a white mask and as a black man wearing a black do-rag with a neon green bandanna covering his face, a black hoodie, dark pants, and tan shoes or boots.

A dark pickup truck and dark, mid-size SUV, both with loud exhausts, were seen in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

"This is further evidence of the determination and excellence of the investigators involved in this case. It reflects the continued pursuit to bring justice and resolution for this heinous crime," McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim said in the release.

The investigation remains active and the public is being asked for help identifying anyone else involved in the crime by calling the McHenry County major investigation assistance team tip line at (815) 363-2201. Information leading to arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.