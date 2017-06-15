Dawn Patrol: Illinois lawmakers weigh congressmen's security after shooting

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., still wearing his baseball shirt, describes for reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday the scene at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., earlier where a gunman opened fire. Associated Press

Former, current Illinois lawmakers don't see big security changes coming

Former Illinois congressman Bob Dold said he never felt unsafe as a member of Congress and he certainly never felt unsafe during early-morning baseball practices with his Republican colleagues. He and other U.S. reps, current and former, talk about their confidence in the Capitol Police and what might happen next after a congressman was shot Wednesday morning. Full story

5 arrested, 1 at large in Aurora drug, gun sting

An Aurora police investigation led to felony drug and gun charges against six men, one who remains at large, officials said. Full story

Probation, community service for man in 7-hour Elgin police standoff

A 58-year-old man who sparked a seven-hour standoff with Elgin police last summer after threatening to shoot a woman has been sentenced to a year of probation and 30 hours of community service after pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Full story

Severe storms down trees, create floods in suburbs

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Thunderstorm clouds move to the east over Route 47 near Elburn Wednesday afternoon.

The severe thunderstorm watch originally scheduled to last until 8 p.m. was canceled early as the storms moved out of the suburbs, but not before they did damage in some parts of the area. Full story

Libertyville District 128 school board member, secretary indicted on perjury charges

Libertyville resident Ellen E. Mauer is a 2009 election candidate.

A longtime school board member and an administrative secretary in Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 have been indicted on perjury charges stemming from documents filed ahead of April's election, Lake County authorities said Wednesday. Full story

New chief says Gliniewicz is in Fox Lake's past

The Fox Lake Police Department has put the scandals surrounding the crimes and suicide of Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz in its past, new Chief Jimmy Lee said yesterday, one day after being sworn in as the village's top law enforcement officer. Full story

Elgin seniors mark Flag Day with solemnity

Halfway between mega-holidays Memorial Day and Independence Day lies Flag Day on June 14. It's not often celebrated. But this year The Greens of Elgin, commemorated it by dedicating its first flagpole -- and by looking at Wednesday's baseball-field attack in Alexandria, Virginia; wartime sacrifices and Vietnam dissent. Full story

Chicago Bears' Floyd sees bigger, better things ahead

Only two rookies had more than the 7 sacks Leonard Floyd racked up for the Bears last season, but defensive coordinator Vic Fangio gave the first-round pick a grade of "incomplete." Floyd is using that as motivation to be even more of an impact player this year than he was as a rookie. Read Bob LeGere's take