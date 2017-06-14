Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/14/2017 1:52 PM

Fox River Grove to close village hall on Saturdays

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Fox River Grove Village Hall, at 305 Illinois St., will be closed on Saturdays starting in July.

      The Fox River Grove Village Hall, at 305 Illinois St., will be closed on Saturdays starting in July.
    Madhu Krishnamurthy | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Fox River Grove Village Hall no longer will be open on Saturdays starting next month.

Officials said the impetus for the change is to save costs because the number of visits during Saturday hours has declined with the introduction of alternative ways to access village payments, information, and services.

The last Saturday on which village hall will be open is June 24. The police department will remain open on Saturdays.

Residents now can make online payment for utility bills and vehicle stickers through the village website, foxrivergrove.org. Payments also can be made at all hours via the drop box outside village hall.

The Request for Service System provides residents with a one-stop shop for resolving all concerns. It tracks the status of all requests. Residents can access this system at any time by visiting the village website and clicking on the blue button on the right side that reads "Request A Service." They also can initiate a service request by sending an email to village@foxrivergrove.org or calling village hall at (847) 639-3170.

All village forms also are accessible through the Document Center on the village website and can be sorted by type. For questions or comments email village@foxrivergrove.org or call the village hall at (847) 639-3170.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account