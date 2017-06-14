Fox River Grove to close village hall on Saturdays

hello

Fox River Grove Village Hall no longer will be open on Saturdays starting next month.

Officials said the impetus for the change is to save costs because the number of visits during Saturday hours has declined with the introduction of alternative ways to access village payments, information, and services.

The last Saturday on which village hall will be open is June 24. The police department will remain open on Saturdays.

Residents now can make online payment for utility bills and vehicle stickers through the village website, foxrivergrove.org. Payments also can be made at all hours via the drop box outside village hall.

The Request for Service System provides residents with a one-stop shop for resolving all concerns. It tracks the status of all requests. Residents can access this system at any time by visiting the village website and clicking on the blue button on the right side that reads "Request A Service." They also can initiate a service request by sending an email to village@foxrivergrove.org or calling village hall at (847) 639-3170.

All village forms also are accessible through the Document Center on the village website and can be sorted by type. For questions or comments email village@foxrivergrove.org or call the village hall at (847) 639-3170.