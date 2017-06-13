No charges yet in Buffalo Grove shooting involving aviation officer

hello

An 18-year-old Deerfield man shot by an off-duty Chicago Department of Aviation officer was released from the hospital last week, but Buffalo Grove investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting, police said Tuesday.

No charges have been filed in the shooting that occurred when two men were driving on Deerfield Parkway near Brandywyn Road about 9 p.m. Thursday. Both men stopped at the nearby Mobil gas station at 1251 N. McHenry Road.

The 18-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen, while the 31-year-old aviation officer had been struck by a Honda Civic driven by the 18-year-old, police said.

While detectives have not determined the motive for the shooting, they do not believe this to be a case of road rage, Deputy Police Chief Michael Szos said.

The 18-year-old man was released from the hospital Friday. The aviation officer was treated and released the day of the shooting.

Police recovered two compressed air rifles and an air pistol from the 18-year-old's vehicle, and a handgun from the off-duty officer.