FBI warns of scammers posing as law enforcement

  • The FBI released this copy of a scam email sent to a North suburban couple scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Chacour Koop
 
 

The FBI is warning residents about scammers who impersonate the law enforcement agency and demand payments, according to a Tuesday news release.

An elderly North suburban couple was recently scammed out of thousands of dollars after receiving an email that appeared to be from the FBI.

In the email, scammers accused the couple of money laundering and financing terrorism. The scammers told the couple to reply within one day or face prosecution.

Special Agent Garrett Croon, a spokesman for the bureau, said the FBI will never send an email stating someone has been charged with a crime or ask for money.

Officials are asking the public to report suspicious emails to IC3.gov, which is an FBI website for reporting cyber-related crimes.

