Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/13/2017 9:59 PM

BMX flatland rider treats kids to a show

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • BMX flatland rider Matt Wilhelm of Naperville jumps over volunteers from the audience during a show at Wauconda Area Library Tuesday. He also spoke about bullying, perseverance, bike safety, and character.

      BMX flatland rider Matt Wilhelm of Naperville jumps over volunteers from the audience during a show at Wauconda Area Library Tuesday. He also spoke about bullying, perseverance, bike safety, and character.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Kids go crazy for Matt Wilhelm of Naperville who is known as the fastest spinner in the world on a BMX bike. He performed BMX bike stunts while speaking about bullying, perseverance, bike safety, and character at Wauconda Area Library Tuesday.

      Kids go crazy for Matt Wilhelm of Naperville who is known as the fastest spinner in the world on a BMX bike. He performed BMX bike stunts while speaking about bullying, perseverance, bike safety, and character at Wauconda Area Library Tuesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • BMX flatland rider Matt Wilhelm of Naperville, left, teaches 8-year-old Makenzie Strain of Wauconda a bike trick during a show at Wauconda Area Library Tuesday. He also spoke about bullying, perseverance, bike safety, and character.

      BMX flatland rider Matt Wilhelm of Naperville, left, teaches 8-year-old Makenzie Strain of Wauconda a bike trick during a show at Wauconda Area Library Tuesday. He also spoke about bullying, perseverance, bike safety, and character.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • play this video National Champ encourages kids

    Video: National Champ encourages kids

 
Steve Lundy
 
 

The parking lot at Wauconda Area Library was turned into a BMX stage as flatland rider Matt Wilhelm of Naperville entertained kids Tuesday.

He is known for his aggressive riding and fast spinning.

Wilhelm is a three-time X Games medalist, two-time United States national champion and a world champion silver medalist. He was also a semifinalist on the television show America's Got Talent.

Wilhelm told kids how he was bullied as a kid. His program focuses on safety, anti-bullying and overcoming fears to become successful.

"If I can go from last place to becoming the national champion, you can overcome any challenge you face," said Wilhelm during his show.

To find out more about programs at Wauconda Area Library go to: www.wauclib.org/

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account