BMX flatland rider treats kids to a show

The parking lot at Wauconda Area Library was turned into a BMX stage as flatland rider Matt Wilhelm of Naperville entertained kids Tuesday.

He is known for his aggressive riding and fast spinning.

Wilhelm is a three-time X Games medalist, two-time United States national champion and a world champion silver medalist. He was also a semifinalist on the television show America's Got Talent.

Wilhelm told kids how he was bullied as a kid. His program focuses on safety, anti-bullying and overcoming fears to become successful.

"If I can go from last place to becoming the national champion, you can overcome any challenge you face," said Wilhelm during his show.

To find out more about programs at Wauconda Area Library go to: www.wauclib.org/