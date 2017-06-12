RotaryFest returns to Elk Grove Village with music, rides, parade

hello

Rotary Fest, the first big festival of summer in the Northwest suburbs, opens Wednesday, June 14, and runs through Sunday, June 18, at Lions Park, at 150 Lions Drive in Elk Grove Village.

It features festival bands, a carnival, food, a car show, raffle, fireworks and the Hometown Parade.

Festival hours are 6 to 11 p.m. the first two days, 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and parking is available at Elk Grove High School and in church lots at Queen of Rosary and Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit. Festival information is at www.elkgroverotaryfest.com.

Bands performing include School of Rock and Rob Post Band Featuring Jim Cunningham Wednesday night; Cowboy Jukebox and 7th Heaven Thursday night; Exit 147 and 16 Candles Friday night; Recycle The Day, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Hi Infidelity Saturday night; and School of Rock, The Twisters and The Fortunate Sons Sunday. Details are on the website.

Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event is the Elk Grove Rotary's major fundraiser, funding scholarships and good works locally and internationally. There will also be a time when the fest is open only to people with special needs. Attendance for that time period is controlled by the Northwest Special Recreation Association and the DuPage Special Recreation Association, which should be contacted by those interested.

The fourth annual Elk Grove Rotary Club Car Show is from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday on the Elk Grove High School East Lawn (baseball fields). Registration is $20 per car. All makes and models are welcome. People's Choice awards will be given to the top three cars, with a cash prize for first place. The entry form is on the website. All proceeds to benefit the Mead Food Pantry.

The Hometown Parade is at 2 p.m. Saturday from Tonne Road down Elk Grove Boulevard to RotaryFest, 150 Lions Drive. This year's theme is Storybook Land, where tales such as "Alice in Wonderland," "Pinocchio," "Beauty and the Beast," "Charlotte's Web" and "Harry Potter" come to life.

Returning favorites include the Elk Grove High School Grenadiers Marching Band, Chuck A Roo & the Fabulous Memories, Kilties Drum & Bugle Corps, Pioneer Drum & Bugle Corps and New Generation Fancy Drill Team. Team mascots include the Chicago Blackhawks, Chicago Wolves and Schaumburg Boomers. The grand marshal is recently retired police chief Steve Schmidt.

Carnival rides include Zero Gravity, Super Shot, Century Wheel, Tornado and Matterhorn. Discounted unlimited ride tickets are available until one day in advance of opening on the website. The carnival is run by Fantasy Amusement Co.