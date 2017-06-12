Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/12/2017 3:47 PM

Elk Grove police warn of recent burglaries

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Elk Grove police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and residences after recent reports of burglaries and a stolen SUV.

A thief stole a Nissan Pathfinder from a resident's driveway some time overnight last week. According to a police report, the keys had been left in the vehicle.

Other vehicle burglaries last week included reports of a tablet, cellphone and even loose change stolen from unlocked cars. In another case, a resident reported someone had entered his open garage and stole two welders and an oxygen tank worth $7,000.

"While these crimes aren't anything new, you might be surprised to learn that most burglaries involving vehicles have no forced entry," the police department said in a news release.

Besides locking doors, police encourage residents to prevent home burglaries by securing windows, closing garage doors, trimming bushes to improve visibility and installing outdoor motion-activated lighting.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account