Des Plaines minimum wage increase could be reversed

The fight against a minimum wage hike in Des Plaines isn't over.

The city council last week narrowly voted to follow Cook County's ordinance raising the minimum wage and requiring paid sick days, a surprising move because a majority of neighboring municipalities have opted out.

But aldermen and business owners who oppose the measures have successfully lobbied to force another vote next week, days before the laws take effect July 1.

This time the vote could have a different outcome.

Fifth Ward Alderman Carla Brookman said Monday she has requested the city council vote to opt out of the ordinances.

"I would hope that it changes," she said. "I think it's an irresponsible, flawed piece of legislation."

Brookman said she doesn't oppose raising the minimum wage but argued the decision should be made by state or federal lawmakers. Additionally, she opposes the minimum wage ordinance because it guarantees increases based on the consumer price index.

The ordinances gradually increase the minimum wage to $13 per hour by 2020 and require five days of sick leave for full-time workers. Future increases will be 2.5 percent annually or the cost-of-living increase, whichever is less.

Advocates for the minimum wage increase are disappointed and plan to again rally for the pay hike.

"I think it just shows how much elected officials value business interests over the interests of everyday people," said Grace Pai, an organizer for The People's Lobby, which helped pass the county ordinances. "To go back and try to undo it is really disappointing and not the right move."

The business community, which had a small contingent of representatives at the previous vote, is expected to ramp up opposition this time around. A vast majority of Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce members opposed the ordinances, and the organization formally asked the city to opt out. Still, few business owners attended the meeting last week.

Two aldermen could have particular influence in whether the decision is reversed: Mark Lysakowski, who didn't attend the last meeting, and Jack Robinson, who abstained from voting on the minimum wage increase.

Lysakowski, who works for PepsiCo and operates a sports bar, did not immediately return a phone call Monday. He was, however, one of three aldermen who formally supported a second vote. City rules require three aldermen to ask for legislation to be voted on.

Besides Brookman and Lysakowski, 8th Ward Alderman Mike Charewicz, a business owner and former president of the chamber of commerce, also requested the proposal be heard for another vote.

Robinson voted to follow the paid sick leave ordinance but abstained from the wage hike vote, citing a conflict of interest because he's a business owner. City ethics rules don't preclude him from voting, however.

When asked by phone whether he'd vote or change his mind, Robinson was terse.

"Why don't you watch it and see? Have a nice day," he said before hanging up.

The meeting is 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Des Plaines city hall, 1420 Miner St.