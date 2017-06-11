Police ask for help finding missing Crystal Lake girl

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a Crystal Lake teenager who's been missing since Friday night.

Charity Parker, 15, was reported missing Saturday by her family, who had last seen her at home in the 1300 block of Mulberry Lane.

"We do not suspect Charity's disappearance was the result of foul play," Crystal Lake police said Sunday. "However, we share in her family's concern for her well-being."

Police said they have "actively and aggressively" investigated the teen's unexpected departure and continue to follow leads.

Charity is described as being 5-foot tall and weighing approximately 128 pounds. She has fair skin, blue eyes, and blond hair.

Anyone who may information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 356-3620. Anyone with a cellphone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).