More than 50 homes damaged in Marengo explosion

Eighteen fire departments and other agencies assisted Sunday at the scene of an explosion and house fire in the 500 block of 7th Avenue in Marengo. Courtesy of Kelly Dowda

More than 50 homes were damaged by an explosion Sunday morning in the 500 block of 7th Avenue, Marengo. Courtesy of Kelly Dowda

An explosion Sunday morning in the 500 block of 7th Avenue in Marengo damaged more than 50 nearby homes, including four that were on fire, officials said. Courtesy of Kelly Dowda

Fire crews work the scene of an explosion Sunday morning that resulted in a fire at four houses in the 500 block of 7th Avenue in Marengo. Courtesy of Kelly Dowda

Kelly Dowda says she awoke to the sound of a loud bang that rattled her Marengo home. When she looked out her back door, she saw fire and heavy smoke coming from just a few blocks over. Courtesy of Kelly Dowda

Two people were injured and more than 50 homes damaged Sunday morning after a fiery house explosion in Marengo, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived about 4:50 a.m. to the 500 block of 7th Avenue, where four homes were on fire following the blast that affected dozens of other nearby homes, Marengo officials said in a news release.

Two people were taken with minor injuries to Centegra Hospital-Woodstock, according to the McHenry County Emergency Management Agency.

Eighteen fire departments and other agencies responded to the scene, and officials said Sunday afternoon the fires have been contained. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

Displaced residents and their pets are being taken to Marengo High School at 110 Franks Road, which also is serving as a cooling station. The Salvation Army, Red Cross and M.E.S.S. are helping those affected by the explosion.

ComEd is working to restore power for the roughly 136 customers affected, authorities said. Building inspectors from McHenry County and other surrounding municipalities are also conducting assessments on the damaged properties.

Authorities are warning of solicitors who have been going door-to-door offering home repairs.

"Residents should be aware that after incidents such as this one, many scammers use this as an opportunity to take advantage of residents," the McHenry County EMA says, noting permits are not being issued for solicitors in Marengo at this time.

Anyone whose house was damaged is asked to contact the city of Marengo at updates@cityofmarengo.com or (815) 703-9707.