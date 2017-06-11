Breaking News Bar
 
Images: Sunday at the Rust-Oleum Championship Golf Tournament

Stephan Jaeger won the Rust-Oleum Championship with a score of 14 under par at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday in Ivanhoe. The PGA golf event was sponsored by Web.com Tour.

Stephan Jaeger gets a hug from his mother Sophie Jaeger after winning the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Stephan Jaeger kisses the championship trophy after winning the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship with a score of 14 under par at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Stephan Jaeger celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship with a score of 14 under par at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Stephan Jaeger celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship with a score of 14 under par at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Stephan Jaeger gets a hug from his girlfriend Shelby Garren after winning the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship with a score of 14 under par at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Stephan Jaeger gets ready to accept his championship trophy after winning the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship with a score of 14 under par at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Stephan Jaeger celebrates after winning the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship with a score of 14 under par at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Stephan Jaeger hits out of the sand on the 8th hole during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill. Jaeger won the tournament with a 14 under par score.
Stephan Jaeger watches his putt on the 15th hole during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Ted Potter Jr shows the ball after sinking a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill. Potter finish din second place with a 12 under par.
Alexandre Rocha hits out of the sand on the 8th hole during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill. Rocha finished 4th in the tournament.
Alexandre Rocha crosses a bridge as he walks to the 7th green during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill. Rocha finished in 4th place with a 7 under par for the tournament.
Stephan Jaeger takes a drop on the 9th hole during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill. Jaegar bogeyed the hole but went on to with the championship with a 14 under par.
Andrew Yun watches his putt on the 17th hole the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill. Yup finished third in the tournament with a 9 under par score.
Andrew Yun reacts after his putt just missed on the 17th hole the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill. Yup finished third in the tournament with a 9 under par score.
Ted Potter Jr. acknowledges the crowd after sinking a putt for a birdie on the 15th hole during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill. Potter finished in second place with a 12 under par.
Timothy Madigan tosses his ball into the water after missing a putt and bogeying the 7th hole during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Jason Gore tees off on the 16th hole during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Mark Hensby watches Sam Ryder (not pictured) putt on the 7th green during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
Fans wait for the final golfers to approach the 18th hole during the final round of the Web.com Tour's Rust-Oleum Championship at Ivanhoe Club on Sunday, June 11, 2017 in Ivanhoe, Ill.
