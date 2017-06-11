Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/11/2017 5:24 PM

Des Plaines railroad crossings to close for repairs

Daily Herald report

Two railroad crossings in Des Plaines will be closed early next week for repairs.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a full closure will take place on Oakton Street at the Union Pacific railroad tracks located between Mount Prospect Road and South Wolf Road from Sunday through Tuesday.

On Monday, a full closure will take place on Rand Road at the Union Pacific railroad tracks located between South River Road and Golf Road. Repairs are scheduled to be complete by Wednesday.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

