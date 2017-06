Budget talk Tuesday in Island Lake

The Island Lake village board's finance committee will meet Tuesday to once again discuss the proposed budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave. The fiscal year began May 1.

Officials have been working to reduce projected spending to balance the roughly $8 million budget. Committee members hope to have a budget recommendation for the board by the end of this meeting.