Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/9/2017 3:24 PM

Two arrested in May 29 Elgin shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Victor Garcia

    Victor Garcia

  • Jesus Martinez

    Jesus Martinez

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Two men are charged in the May 29 shooting of two people in Elgin.

Jesus Martinez, 26, and Victor Garcia, 21, whose addresses were not immediately available Friday, were arrested Thursday in Aurora, with the help of Aurora police and the FBI.

Martinez is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, which is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Bail has been set at $300,000.

Garcia is charged with misdemeanor battery. Bail has been set at $5,000.

Garcia is due back in court June 15, and Martinez June 16.

About 4 p.m. May 29, officers were called to the 700 block of Walnut Avenue, and learned two people had been shot.

The wounds were deemed non-life-threatening. Elgin's gang crimes unit investigated, and identified two suspects.

"We are proud of the diligence displayed by our officers, as well as the cooperation we received from outside agencies, that resulted in the apprehension of two dangerous criminals. We have no tolerance for gang crimes in our neighborhoods and our officers are very good at putting those who commit gang crimes in jail where they belong," stated Elgin Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account