Two arrested in May 29 Elgin shooting

hello

Two men are charged in the May 29 shooting of two people in Elgin.

Jesus Martinez, 26, and Victor Garcia, 21, whose addresses were not immediately available Friday, were arrested Thursday in Aurora, with the help of Aurora police and the FBI.

Martinez is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, which is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Bail has been set at $300,000.

Garcia is charged with misdemeanor battery. Bail has been set at $5,000.

Garcia is due back in court June 15, and Martinez June 16.

About 4 p.m. May 29, officers were called to the 700 block of Walnut Avenue, and learned two people had been shot.

The wounds were deemed non-life-threatening. Elgin's gang crimes unit investigated, and identified two suspects.

"We are proud of the diligence displayed by our officers, as well as the cooperation we received from outside agencies, that resulted in the apprehension of two dangerous criminals. We have no tolerance for gang crimes in our neighborhoods and our officers are very good at putting those who commit gang crimes in jail where they belong," stated Elgin Police Chief Jeffrey Swoboda.