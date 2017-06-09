Recycling event Saturday in Prospect Heights

hello

Prospect Heights will host a combined electronics recycling and shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Metra Lot, 101 S. Wolf Road. There is no cost to participate, but residents must live in a SWANCC member community. IDs will be checked for proof of residency. No materials will be accepted from businesses or schools. As SWANCC residents drive up in their vehicles, workers will unload the paper documents and electronics.