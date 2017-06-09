Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/9/2017 5:32 PM

Recycling event Saturday in Prospect Heights

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Prospect Heights will host a combined electronics recycling and shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Metra Lot, 101 S. Wolf Road. There is no cost to participate, but residents must live in a SWANCC member community. IDs will be checked for proof of residency. No materials will be accepted from businesses or schools. As SWANCC residents drive up in their vehicles, workers will unload the paper documents and electronics.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account