updated: 6/9/2017 1:43 PM

Off-duty aviation cop, 18-year-old involved in Buffalo Grove shooting

Christopher Placek
 
 

An off-duty Chicago Department of Aviation officer and an 18-year-old man were involved in a shooting and aggravated assault Thursday night in Buffalo Grove, authorities said Friday.

Buffalo Grove police were notified of the shooting between two vehicles driven by the men on Deerfield Parkway near Brandywyn Road at 9:06 p.m. Both cars soon after stopped at the nearby Mobil gas station at 1251 N. McHenry Road, where responding officers found the 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the 31-year-old Chicago Aviation officer who had been struck by a vehicle, police said in a news release.

Both men were taken to local hospitals, where the off-duty officer was treated and released, and the 18-year-old was admitted in stable condition. He is expected to be released later Friday, police said.

Police recovered two compressed air rifles and an air pistol from the 18-year-old's vehicle, and a handgun from the off-duty officer. Police said no members of the community are at risk.

Each vehicle had a passenger, neither of whom were injured.

Police said they are conducting an ongoing investigation into the actions that led to the shooting. They are withholding the names of those involved until all witnesses are interviewed and the Chicago Department of Aviation has been notified.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

