Prosecutors: St. Charles man sexually abused children at Schaumburg day care

A 73-year-old St. Charles man faces charges he sexually abused two children who attended a day care program his wife operated in their former Schaumburg home.

Julio Marquez was ordered held on $3 million total bail Thursday on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Marquez abused two girls -- then between 3 and 4 years old -- when they attended day care at Marquez's former home in the 400 block of West Wise Road in Schaumburg. Police say Marquez abused one child several times between 2008 and 2012 beginning when she was about 3 years old. The girl revealed the abuse last month, according to police. They say a second girl accused Marquez of abusing her during the same time frame. That accusation prompted an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigation, police said.

A DCFS spokeswoman said the investigation is pending. She said the agency had no prior contact with Marquez, who prosecutors say has no criminal background. According to DCFS, Julio Marquez was not licensed by DCFS as a day care operator between 2008 and 2012.

Arguing for a lower bail, defense attorney Sam Amirante said Marquez poses no threat to the community. Amirante said his client was never alone with children and the charges against him are unfounded.

According to Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst, the couple never obtained a permit that the village requires for anyone operating a home business.

Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo ordered Marquez have no contact with the accusers or with anyone under age 18. He next appears in court on June 29.