Prosecutors ask judge to reverse key Gliniewicz decision

Prosecutors are asking a judge to reconsider an earlier ruling that barred text and email messages between disgraced Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz and his wife from her upcoming trial on conspiracy and money laundering charges.

Melodie Gliniewicz, 52, is accused of helping her husband steal thousands of dollars from a police Explorer youth program that he led.

Lake County prosecutors said they planned to introduce text and email messages to show Melodie Gliniewicz was a co-conspirator in the thefts.

However, Judge James Booras last month banned the communications between husband and wife, citing the state's marital privilege laws.

Booras is expected to rule on the request he reverse that decision when the two sides meet in court June 19.

Last month's ruling puts an added burden prosecutors' quest to show Melodie Gliniewicz took part in her deceased husband's scheme to embezzle funds from Fox Lake Police Explorer Post 300.

The Antioch Township resident faces charges of unlawful use of charitable funds, conspiracy, and money laundering stemming from the allegations. She has pleaded not guilty.

Theft accusations against the couple surfaced in the months after Joseph Gliniewicz was found shot to death Sept. 1, 2015, in a secluded area of Fox Lake. Investigators initially believed the veteran officer had been killed in the line of duty. However, authorities later revealed he had killed himself and made it appear as if he'd been murdered in an attempt to prevent disclosure of his crimes.

Investigators say the couple had been using money donated to the Explorer post for their own purposes. Melodie Gliniewicz served as a civilian adviser to the post, authorities said.

Money from the Explorer fund was used to pay for a trip to Hawaii, movie tickets, pornography websites, and more than 400 restaurant charges, authorities say.

Melodie Gliniewicz's attorneys have said her husband was the only person in control of Explorer post bank accounts between 2009 and March 2015.

Booras on June 19 also is expected to hear additional arguments on Melodie Gliniewicz's request he dismiss the charges against her on claims they are unconstitutionally vague.