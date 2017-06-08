Breaking News Bar
 
Maryville's Jen School's 10th graduating class is its largest

  • Eighth grader Deshawn Whitehead celebrates as he walks to the stage to receive his diploma during the Jen School graduation at Maryville in Des Plaines Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Nicholas White receives his high school diploma from Principal Ann Craig during the Jen School graduation at Maryville in Des Plaines Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • DaQhawn Scott is ready to receive his high school diploma during the Jen School graduation at Maryville in Des Plaines Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Principal Ann Craig speaks during the Jen School graduation at Maryville in Des Plaines Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Eighth grader Amaree Delk receives his diploma from Principal Ann Craig during the Jen School graduation at Maryville in Des Plaines Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Tristan Nichols-Sanders receives his diploma from Principal Ann Craig during the Jen School graduation at Maryville in Des Plaines Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Harlan Trujillo receives his high school diploma from Principal Ann Craig during the Jen School graduation at Maryville in Des Plaines Thursday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Jen School graduated 17 students Thursday, its largest graduating class since Maryville opened the school in 2007. The Jen School provides special education services, social emotional learning and job skills training to young men in grades five to 12.

"Besides being the largest class, these are the most remarkable students we've had, dedicated to their academics and achieving their goals," Jen School Principal Anne Craig said in a news release. "I couldn't be more proud of these young men and what they've achieved."

The graduates are from Niles, Evanston, Skokie, Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect and Leyden and Proviso Townships. The students will receive diplomas from their home school districts and certificates of attendance from the Jen School. Some students also participated in their home school districts' graduation ceremonies. Post high school plans include Oakton Community College, Triton College, culinary school, trade school and the military.

The Jen School uses diverse teaching methods, technology and innovative curriculums to help students achieve academic and vocational success. It was recently named a School of Excellence by the National Association of Special Education Teachers for the fourth year in a row.

"We have watched these students grow up," said Maryville Executive Director Sister Catherine Ryan. "It's been a remarkable journey and it has been an honor to be part of it."

