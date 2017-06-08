Dawn Patrol: Cubs can't catch Marlins

The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber watches his RBI double during the eighth inning of Wednesday's home loss to the Marlins. Associated Press

Cubs can't catch Marlins

The Cubs had their five-game winning streak snapped by Miami last night. Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of doubles and a home run in the 6-5 loss. Read Bruce Miles' take here.

Police: Man in custody after barricading himself in Villa Park home

One man was in custody late Wednesday after he barricaded himself in a Villa Park home that afternoon, authorities said. Full story.

3 more Jacobs High students test positive for mumps

Three more Jacobs High School students have tested positive for mumps, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the district to six, school officials announced Wednesday. Full story.

Klein Tools in Lincolnshire manufactures tools for the construction, electronics and mining industries, - Daily Herald File photo/2013

Lincolnshire-based Klein Tools said Wednesday it has acquired General Machine Products Co., which had a long-ago tie to the former Bell Telephone companies. Full story.

Foul play suspected in fatal fire near East Dundee

Authorities suspect foul play after one person and a dog were found dead early Wednesday in a Dundee Township house fire. Full story.

District 207 to change to hybrid schedule

Maine Township High School District 207 will switch to a hybrid block schedule, despite opposition from the teachers union. Full story.

The Czech Republic's Jan Rutta, right, celebrates his goal with teammate Roman Cervenka during the Ice Hockey World Championships in May in France. - Associated Press

The Blackhawks signed defenseman Jan Rutta on Tuesday to a one-year contract. Rutta, who will turn 27 in July and is a native of Pisek, Czech Republic, played for Czech Extraliga's Pirati Chomutov last season. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.

DePaul excited about new Chicago arena

When it comes to DePaul's new real estate, location is the best selling point. Wintrust Arena is not on campus, but it is in the city of Chicago, adjacent to McCormick Place in the South Loop neighborhood. Being back in the city is important to the school, which played at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont for more than 30 years. Read Mike McGraw's take here.