Police: Man in custody after barricading himself in Villa Park home

hello

One man was in custody late Wednesday after police say he barricaded himself in a Villa Park home that afternoon.

The man, whom police did not identify, had been wanted for questioning regarding shots fired on the 900-block of West North Avenue Tuesday afternoon as well as the robbery of a taxi driver in the same area earlier this week, according to a news release from the Villa Park Police Department Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived to serve a DuPage County warrant at a home on the 200-block of East Plymouth Street, the man refused to leave after he was told he was under arrest, police said.

Police, suspecting the man was armed, eventually requested the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT at the scene, according to the release.

The man eventually surrendered to officers, however, and was taken into custody unharmed.

In a subsequent search of the home, police found a handgun and ammunition, according to the release.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Villa Park Police Det. Sgt. Bill Lyons was not immediately available to provide further details, and the DuPage County sheriff's office declined to comment on the situation.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com