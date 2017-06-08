Breaking News Bar
 
Arrest made in Waukegan woman's slaying

  Nicole M. Maise, of Kenosha, is charged with murder in the June 5 killing of a Waukegan woman

Daily Herald report

A 27-year-old Wisconsin woman is facing a first-degree murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a Waukegan woman early Monday morning, authorities announced Thursday.

Nicole M. Maise, of Kenosha, also faces an aggravated battery with a firearm charge in connection with the killing of Ciera Q. Davis, 24. Maise was taken into custody Tuesday night in Kenosha on a $3 million warrant, police said, and is awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Authorities say Davis died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds she suffered about 4:30 a.m. Monday during an altercation outside a house party in the 1600 block of 11th Street in Waukegan.

Authorities have not said what caused the confrontation or what led them to Maise as a suspect.

Waukegan police said Thursday that detectives are still piecing together the events from the early-morning homicide and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

