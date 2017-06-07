Foul play suspected in fatal Dundee Township house fire

hello

Authorities suspect foul play after one person and a dog were found dead early Wednesday in a Dundee Township house fire.

A single-family residence at 15N384 Richardson Drive was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived about 3:26 a.m. after a passer-by called 911, East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District Chief Randy Freise said.

Though firefighters were initially unable to enter the structure because of the volume of the fire, the blaze was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.

One person, whose identity has not yet been released, and the dog were found dead in the house. Kane County sheriff's Lt. Pat Gengler said detectives are treating the fatality as a "suspicious death."

"The more we are looking into this, the more we do suspect foul play," Gengler said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are under investigation, Gengler said. The house, which was listed for sale at $118,000, was deemed a total loss, Freise said.

The state fire marshal's office, the Kane County Fire Investigation Task Force, the coroner's office and the sheriff's office are investigating.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity near the residence is asked to call the sheriff's office at (630) 444-1103.