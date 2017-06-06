Observation deck planned for Elmhurst quarry

hello

A planned observation deck at the Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility will provide a safe location to view the east lobe of the facility in Elmhurst. Daily Herald file photo

A massive hole in the ground capable of holding 2.7 billion gallons of water is bound to attract visitors.

So DuPage County officials want to give people a safe spot to peer into the Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility between Route 83 and Highland Avenue by building an observation deck at the northwest corner of Highland and First Street.

"When it (the facility) operates, a lot of people will park on West Avenue and go over and look through the fence," said Jim Zay, chairman of the county's stormwater management committee. "We're going to hopefully get people out of there. They can go to the other side and see the water flow into the quarry that way."

The county purchased the quarry in 1991 from Elmhurst-Chicago Stone Co. for $41 million as part of a larger effort to alleviate flood concerns along Salt Creek. After more than three years of construction, the reservoir was used for the first time in 1996.

When the reservoir is being used during heavy rains, up to 2.7 billion gallons of water can be diverted into it to keep Salt Creek inside its banks.

The quarry has two lobes separated by a high rock wall that supports West Avenue. Officials said the planned observation deck will provide a great view of the east lobe, which is the deeper of the two.

The observation deck will feature permeable pavers and three large boulders found on the site. There also will be informational signs about the geology and history of the facility.

It's not yet known how much the project will cost. However, the price tag is expected to be minimal because the county plans to do the work in-house.

Construction is expected to start in mid-July.

The plan is to finish the observation deck project before the county hosts its annual quarry tour in September that usually attracts several hundred people.