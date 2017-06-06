Greek festival returns in Palatine

A popular annual Greek festival is returning for another run in Palatine later this month. The St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church will present the fest from Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25. It'll run 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday. The church is at the corner of Palatine and Roselle roads and the festival goes on rain or shine. Admission is $3 per person, with children 12 and younger and those 65 and older free. Complimentary shuttle service during picnic hours will run from Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness and Marion Jordan Elementary School in Palatine.