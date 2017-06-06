Five injured in ammonia leak in Streamwood

Five people have been injured in an ammonia leak at Fresh Express in Streamwood, officials said.

Streawood Fire Chief Chris Clark said crews were called to the Fresh Express warehouse on the 1100 block of east Lake Street at 11:34 p.m. Monday for the ammonia leak.

He said the cause of the leak is still under investigation.

Five employees were transported to the hospital with difficulties breathing, Clark said. He said their current condition is unknown.

He said the ire department is in the process of ventilating the building, and additional details would be released later.