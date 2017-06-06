Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/6/2017 7:46 PM

3 charged in Elgin car burglaries

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • William Davies

    William Davies

 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A South Elgin man and two juveniles were charged Tuesday in connection with a series of car burglaries in Elgin, police said.

William Davies, 18, of the 600 block of Field Crest Lane, South Elgin, is accused of burglarizing cars near Foxmoor Lane, police said. Officers identified four suspects, three of whom are juveniles, according to a post on the Elgin Police Facebook page. Davies and two of the juveniles were taken into police custody Tuesday, and each is charged with residential burglary, police said. It was not immediately clear if police are still searching for the fourth suspect.

Police received numerous calls around midnight Tuesday reporting suspicious people near the 1400 block of Foxmoor Lane. While officers were investigating those calls, new reports of car burglaries in the same area began coming in, police said. Undisclosed items were stolen from several unlocked cares in the area, including one parked in a garage on the 1700 block of Newberry Lane.

The two juvenile suspects were taken to the Kane County Youth Home and are scheduled to have a detention hearing Wednesday. Davies' bond will be set in Kane County court Wednesday.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Elgin Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2601.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account