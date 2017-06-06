3 charged in Elgin car burglaries

hello

A South Elgin man and two juveniles were charged Tuesday in connection with a series of car burglaries in Elgin, police said.

William Davies, 18, of the 600 block of Field Crest Lane, South Elgin, is accused of burglarizing cars near Foxmoor Lane, police said. Officers identified four suspects, three of whom are juveniles, according to a post on the Elgin Police Facebook page. Davies and two of the juveniles were taken into police custody Tuesday, and each is charged with residential burglary, police said. It was not immediately clear if police are still searching for the fourth suspect.

Police received numerous calls around midnight Tuesday reporting suspicious people near the 1400 block of Foxmoor Lane. While officers were investigating those calls, new reports of car burglaries in the same area began coming in, police said. Undisclosed items were stolen from several unlocked cares in the area, including one parked in a garage on the 1700 block of Newberry Lane.

The two juvenile suspects were taken to the Kane County Youth Home and are scheduled to have a detention hearing Wednesday. Davies' bond will be set in Kane County court Wednesday.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the Elgin Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2601.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com