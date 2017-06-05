Breaking News Bar
 
Streamwood brothers charged with domestic battery

Two Streamwood brothers -- both of whom have previously faced domestic battery charges -- are accused of striking and head-butting a female relative following an argument over a lighter early on May 24.

Name-calling escalated to a physical confrontation during which Nicholas Bell, 24, punched the 21-year-old relative in the face and put his hands around her neck, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Caitlin Casey said.

James Bell, 26, arrived home and pushed the woman against a kitchen door, Casey said.

According to prosecutors, the men followed the woman into another room where Nicholas pushed her down onto the bed and sat on her, Casey said. He then stood up and put his foot on her throat, impeding her ability to speak or breathe, Casey said.

Casey said the men then took the woman into the hall, where Nicholas head-butted her while James held her legs.

Nicholas Bell, who is on conditional discharge for a misdemeanor domestic battery conviction, was ordered held on $250,000 bail on Monday. James Bell, who has a pending domestic battery case in Kane County, was ordered held on $200,000 bail last week.

If convicted, the men face up to seven years in prison. They next appear in court on June 15.

